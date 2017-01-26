Rotaract Club of Grenada Embarks on its Annual Food Drive

The Rotaract Club of Grenada is once again embarking on its annual Food Drive Project and is requesting the support of the general public.

On Saturday, 28 January and Saturday, 4 February 2017, Rotaractors will be present at various supermarket outlets for the execution of its Food Drive 2017.

Rotaract members will be collecting non-perishable food items, including but not limited to: canned vegetables, canned meats such sardines, tunas, also milk, rice, sugar, and flour, together with toiletries, from the general public. Everyone is asked to contribute generously towards this community service project.

This year, all items collected will be donated to the less fortunate of the parish of St John on Sunday, 5 February 2017.

The Food Drive will commence at 9 m and will go until 6:30 pm at the following supermarket outlets:

Andall & Associates — Parade, St George

Foodland Supermarket — Market Square, St George’s

Foodland Supermarket — Kirani James Boulevard, St George

Food Fair Supermarket — Grand Anse, St George

Real Value IGA Supermarket — Morne Rouge, Grand Anse, St George

The Rotaract Club of Grenada will be continuing with its list of activities for the Rotaract year, with its next activity being “Blue Jeans Fete” — a major fundraising event set for Saturday, 25 February 2017.

Rotaract Club of Grenada

