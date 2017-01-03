RGPF says Thank You

Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James thanks the members of the media and the general public for their invaluable support throughout the year 2016. Acting COP James also thanks the members of the Royal Grenada Police Force for their hard work, dedication and immeasurable and continued sacrifices.

At the dawn of a New Year, the Acting Commissioner is making a special appeal to the nation’s youth to refrain from crime and violence, the use of illicit substances and other anti-social behaviours that can negatively impact on their future.

Acting Commissioner James wishes everyone a Blessed and Happy New Year.

The RGPF looks forward to the continued support of all in 2017.

Office of Commissioner of Police

