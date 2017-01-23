Registration Amnesty now on at the Inland Revenue Division

As announced by Prime Minister Mitchell in his 2017 Budget Speech, the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) will facilitate a Tax Registration Amnesty for the period January to March 2017. This Amnesty will provide for the registration of taxpayers, with the Division, without the imposition of the penalty for failure to register.

The IRD advises all taxpayers that the Tax Registration Amnesty is now in effect and will run to the end of March 2017.

Business owners are encouraged to register their unregistered businesses with the Inland Revenue Division and take advantage of this Penalty Free period.

The penalty for failure to register is EC$2,500. This penalty will be reinstated when the Registration Amnesty period expires.

To register with the Inland Revenue Division the following documents are required:

Sole Trader/Individual

Completed and signed Individual Application Form from the Inland Revenue Division

Partnerships

The Business Name Certificate from the Supreme Court Registry

Completed and signed Non-individual Registration Application Form and Individual Registration Application Forms for partners of the business from the Inland Revenue Division

Proof of Partnership (a document from the Supreme Court Registry)

Corporations

The Certificate of Incorporation and Articles of Association from the Supreme Court Registry

Completed and signed Non-Individual Registration Application Form for Corporation from the Inland Revenue Division

Completed and signed Individual Registration Application Forms for directors of the company from the Inland Revenue Division.

Please note that the Registration Amnesty only applies to Inland Revenue Division’s registration and not registration at the Supreme Court Registry.

Registration can be done in person by visiting the Inland Revenue Division or online through our E-services platform by logging on to www.eservices.gov.gd.

Registration Application Forms are available at Inland Revenue Division and on the Inland Revenue Division’s website www.ird.gd

