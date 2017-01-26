Pure Grenada Music Festival Announces its 3rd Confirmed Artiste

The Pure Grenada Music Festival (PGMF) has successfully signed yet another top class act to add to performances of the 2nd Pure Grenada Music Festival, carded for 5 to 7 May 2017. Under the kind support invested by the Government of Grenada and the Grenada Tourism Authority, PGMF continues to pursue its goals of putting Grenada on the map as a tourist and music festival destination. PGMF now announces that Reggae Legends, Third World will be joining Tarrus Riley and Queen Ifrica as international performers for this year’s festival.

Third World is more than just one of the top reggae bands of all time — it is an institution that stands for producing and performing music, that while holding firm to the cultural and ancestral roots of its members, still pushes forward the cutting edge of music worldwide. It is an institution whose themes are positive, progressive and internationally relevant: an asset to any size festival/event.

Guitarist Cat Coore said of their music, “The hybrid of various types of music is a natural thing, because by growing up in Jamaica, we know the direct roots of reggae and ska. At the same time, we live in a country where you get to hear Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and all the R&B artists.” Bassist Richard Daley said, “We took roots reggae music and put branches on top of it.”

