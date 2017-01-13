Pure Grenada Music Festival 2nd confirmed artiste

Pure Grenada Music Festival (PGMF) has goals of putting Grenada on the map as a music festival tourist destination, by setting international standards in the music industry here on the island. Supported and invested by the Grenadian Government and Grenada Tourism Authority, based on the potential value of the island, PGMF plans to showcase all that Grenada has to offer, including amazing local talent and international artists. This year, Queen Ifrica joins Tarrus Riley as yet another headliner for the highly anticipated, 2nd Pure Grenada Music Festival on 5 to 7 May.

Swooping in from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Queen Ifrica is one of the few “conscious” female voices in popular reggae music. Concerned about her young female fans, on “Black Woman”, she encourages women to know their worth and not be swayed by images of popular culture, including dancehall reggae. The Jamaican award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist, is expected to return this month with her new studio album Climb on VP Records where she continues to touch on key social issues throughout the album.

“These songs come to me as I am watching the world; I see myself as a social worker that uses music as my tool because music is the greatest weapon to impact societal change, to help young people to understand themselves more,” Ifrica says.

Be a part of the Queen Ifrica Experience on Friday, 5 May 2017, presented by Westerhall Rums. Tickets and further information are available online at grenadamusicfestival.com

