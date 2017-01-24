Some NDC Spokespersons will be Election Candidates

by Linda Straker

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Vincent Roberts, has confirmed that a number of the persons who were presented as spokespersons for the party on Saturday, will indeed be candidates for the upcoming General Elections which is constitutionally due no later than May 2018.

Roberts further explained that some of the persons were selected based on their professional and academic knowledge of the policy area, while some of the spokespersons were selected from the various advisory councils.

“Each policy area has a team comprised of technical experts, workers in the area, and persons with an interest. The Spokesperson will be the interface, since some of the technical experts do not want to be the face nor the voice at this time,” he said.

Speaking on the wearing of white t-shirts instead of the traditional yellow or gold colour, Robert said, “Since the rebranding, we are phasing out the use of gold alone, and moving to national colours or any colour with the new logo.”

According to the Spokespersons list, Party Leader Nazim Burke will have the most responsibility, because he will be the expert for 5 Policy Areas, while Tevin Andrews who is the caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and newcomer to the party Joel Greenidge, will speak on 1 policy area each.

Burke will be the spokespersons for Finance and the Economy, Energy, Governance and Legal Affairs, National Security, and Public Administration.

The Spokespersons and assigned Policy Areas announced at Grenville Car Park on Saturday, 21 January 2017:

Policy Area Primary Spokesperson Alternate 1 Finance and the Economy Nazim Burke Terry Moore 2 Energy Nazim Burke Joseph Andall 3 Agriculture and Agri business Adrian Thomas Phillip Alexander 4 Tourism and Hospitality George Vincent Sylvester Quarless 5 Health Jenny Simon Ali Dowden 6 Education and Human Resource Development Franka Bernadine Patrick Simmons 7 Social Development, Gender and Religious Affairs Ali Dowden Ann John 8 Physical Development and Public Utilities Phillip Alexander Terry Moore 9 Foreign Affairs, International Business & Rural Development Joseph Andall George Vincent 10 Information and Information Communication Technology Vincent Roberts Randal Robinson 11 Governance and Legal Affairs Nazim Burke — 12 Culture Elwyn McQuilkin Randal Robinson 13 Sports and Physical Fitness Patrick Simmons Terry Hillaire 14 Youth Development Joel Greenidge Ali Dowden 15 National Security Nazim Burke Vincent Roberts 16 Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Tevin Andrews Vincent Roberts 17 Labour and Industrial Relations Glen Noel Elliot Bishop 18 Public Administration Nazim Burke Terry Moore 19 Housing and Community Development Glen Noel Phillip Alexander 20 Environment Sylvester Quarless Vincent Roberts 21 Rural Development Ann John Joseph Andall

