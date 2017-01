Live Ammunition Training

The Royal Grenada Police Force will be conducting live ammunition training at Camp Raymond, Pearls Airstrip, St Andrew on the following days:

Saturday, 28 January 2017, between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm

Monday, 30 January 2017, between the hours of 2 pm and 5 pm

Animal owners, small craft operators and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution should use of surrounding areas be an absolute necessity.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

