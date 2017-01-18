Island Water World Grenada Sailing Week

This upbeat, growing regatta, with its apt tagline “Spice it Up in Grenada!” is fast becoming an early season highpoint of the Caribbean racing calendar. Small enough to retain a warm and friendly welcome, but large enough to provide challenging competition, the racing fleet is a mixture of local and international yachts. It is organised by sailors for sailors, with a variety of race courses and host venues, introducing participants to Grenada’s excellent sailing waters, marine services and talented entertainers.

Following on Grenada’s tradition of keelboat racing begun in the 1960s, the first edition of this sailing week in 2013 drew 29 entries racing in 4 classes, and there has been steady growth in numbers and classes since. There are already 30 yachts from 11 countries registered for the upcoming regatta — hailing from the UK, the USA, France, Australia, Lithuania, Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Martinique, Trinidad and Grenada. Given previous trends, there could be around 40 boats competing with crews ranging from 5 to 15, resulting in 350 to 450 captains/boat and support crew/officials and volunteers coming to Grenada.

The 2017 event offers a range of 6 Classes to suit a variety of boat designs and racing levels. Racing Class caters for the serious, spinnaker flying, hi-tech racing machines. Racer/Cruiser I and Racer Cruiser II have the option of flying spinnakers with applicable ratings and are also very competitive. The J24 Class is a One Design spinnaker class in which crews on identical 24-foot boats battle it out in multiple, short, sharp races. The Cruising Class caters for those who like to race at a slightly more relaxed pace, and the Classic Class is designed especially for the graceful, skillfully sailed, traditional yachts. The different types of boats already entered can be viewed at the following link: http://grenadasailingweek.com/participants/

Island Water World, the chandlery that ‘Keeps you sailing!’ continues their strong role as Title Sponsor. Race Day Sponsors are: Mount Gay with their ever-popular Red Caps and Rum, Sea Hawk, premier marine coatings supplier, and Secret Harbour, tucked away in one of Grenada’s sheltered south coast bays. Grenada Tourism Association is once again helping to grow this event as Associate Sponsor, Silentwind Generators is a Platinum Sponsor, Spice Island Marine Services and Swiftpac are Gold Sponsors, The Moorings is a Charter Partner and LIAT The Caribbean Airline is a Regional Air Partner. For a full list of our Supporting Sponsors please refer to the event program booklet.

Welcome host venue is the Grenada Yacht Club, the historic home of Grenada’s yacht racing and well placed as the start base for strategic racing in the calmer waters on the Western side of Grenada. On Wednesday afternoon yachts race around Point Saline and up to the second host venue, Secret Harbour Marina in Mt Hartman Bay, for a relaxing Lay Day, followed by further challenging courses in the bigger seas off the South Coast and a grand finale to the week’s racing.

Board Members Marc DeCaul, Patrick Brathwaite, Richard Szyjan, Mike Bingley and Shawn Jardine together bring a wealth of sailing, marine industry and event organisation experience to the organisation of this regatta. They are ably supported by Regatta Manager Karen Stiell, a team of internationally recognised race officials and a committed group of volunteers. Grenada Sailing Week is a member of the Grenada Sailing Association, the Caribbean Sailing Association, and Sailors of the Sea Green Regatta program.

Sailors love to party and after the racing each day there is a full program of entertainment, at which all are welcome to mingle and socialise with sailors from near and far.

Grenada Sailing week Schedule Date Time Event 30 Jan. 2017 Welcome to the Regatta – Grenada Yacht Club 10 am to 4 pm Final Registration 6:30 pm Skippers’ Briefing 8:30 pm Island Water World Welcome Party at GYC 31 Jan. 2017 Race Day 1 — Mount Gay Rum 10 am Start of the Racing off Grand Anse

6:30 pm Prize-giving for the day’s racing 8:30 pm Party time at GYC 1 Feb. 2017 Race Day 2 — Sea Hawk Paints 10 am Start of the Racing off Grand Anse & finish last race at Secret Harbour 6:30 pm Prize-giving for the day’s racing 8:30 pm Party time at Secret Harbour 2 Feb. 2017 Lay Day at Secret Harbour

Lunch time BBQ around the pool

Award winning film Vanishing Sails – time TBC 3 Feb. 2017 Race Day 3 — Secret Harbour 10 am Start of the Racing off the South Coast 6:30 pm Prize-giving for the day’s racing 8:30 pm Party time at Secret Harbour 4 Feb. 2017 Race Day 4 — Pure Grenada 10 am Start of the Racing off the South Coast 6:30 pm Final Prize-giving for day’s racing & Overall Winners 8:30 pm Final Regatta Party at Secret Harbour

