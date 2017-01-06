Grenadian chosen for CONCACAF Programme for Referee Excellence

Grenada Football Association Referee, Reon Radix, is among 14 referees in the CONCACAF region to be chosen to participate in the CONCACAF programme for Referee Excellence. The programme will be held in Toluca, Mexico, hosted by the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (Mexican Football Federation).

The initiative provides a unique opportunity to train and develop top national-level referees from CONCACAF Member Associations in a professional environment. On the larger scale, this will raise the level of refereeing within the region.

The programme will run in 2 phases. The first is an introductory course from 30 January to 27 February. The second is a certification course to take place between 4 September to 2 October 2017. In what CONCACAF described as an unprecedented response, 34 applications were received for 14 spots.

26-year-old Reon Radix, a teacher at the St David’s Catholic Secondary School and National Long Distance Athlete, is delighted to have been chosen for the opportunity. The youngster who has been refereeing for the past 7 years within the GFA says, “Being selected for the course is a great honour and I an extremely jubilant. I await the course with much anticipation, because it is expected to develop my officiating abilities holistically, while improving me as an individual.”

GFA Referee, Officer Valman Bedeau, is confident that Radix will represent his country well. He says, “Reon Radix is one of our promising young referees who has demonstrated a high level of discipline and intelligence in the field of officiating. He is the only participant from the OECS to be selected for the programme and I am extremely happy with this accomplishment. I have no doubt he will make himself and Grenada proud.”

