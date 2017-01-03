Government reaches settlement with GUT & GMMIWU

The Government is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement, and has signed the collective agreement with the Grenada Union of Teachers on salary increases and fringe benefits for the negotiation cycle 2017 to 2019.

Upon signing, both parties expressed their appreciation for the mutual respect and cordiality shown around the Table over the last few months.

The Government Negotiating Team commended the GUT leadership for their well-fought representation of their members and for ultimately balancing their constituents’ interests with the national good.

The Government also announced that it has reached settlement and has signed the collective agreement with the Grenada Manual Maritime and Intellectual Workers Union (GMMIWU), for salary increases and fringe benefits for the workers at Laura Estate, Mt Reuil Estate, and for the cooks under the School Feeding Programme, for the negotiation cycle 2017 to 2019.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the negotiations were conducted.

The GMMIWU is the second union to have signed the agreement, following on the heels of the Grenada Union of Teachers.

Government anticipates that similar settlements will be reached in the coming days with the other Public Service Unions and Associations.

GIS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments