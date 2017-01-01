Government Pension information

All Government Pensioners and exgratia recipients are reminded to submit their Pension Life Certificates to the Treasury for the processing of payments during the period 1 January to 30 June 2017.

Please ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificates and that it is signed by the Official Attester; that is, a Justice of Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister-at-Law or Permanent Secretary. This certificate should reach the Treasury no later than 13 January 2017, to ensure early processing of January Pensions.

Ministry of Finance

