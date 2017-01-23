Gastroenteritis Cases on the Island

The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health (MOH) hereby informs the general public, that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis “Gastro” cases on the island.
The condition affects people of all ages, and hence the Ministry is advising all concerned to continue the practice of proper hand hygiene, explained a senior healthcare provider.
Local health officials have already begun to step up its response to effectively manage and control what appears to be an increase in the number of gastroenteritis (gastro/stomach flu) in some parts of the island.
However, while the Ministry continues to monitor and respond effectively to the situation, individuals especially parents of young children are encouraged to take all possible steps to prevent their children from being affected.
Ideally, the most effective means of prevention is frequent hand washing, while at the same time avoiding contaminated food and water.
About Gastroenteritis “Gastro”
“Gastro/stomach flu” is inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically resulting from bacterial toxins or viral infection.
The most common way to develop viral gastroenteritis is through contact with an infected person or by ingesting contaminated food or water. The public is hereby reminded that the lack of or improper handwashing, especially after using the toilet or handling of dirty diapers can cause the spread of gastroenteritis from one person to another.
The symptoms of gastroenteritis are:
Gastro can be prevented by following these simple steps:
This condition is preventable and can be easily treated. However, to avoid complications of gastroenteritis seek medical care if symptoms continue or get worse. Please take the time to listen and heed the advice of your healthcare providers.
GIS