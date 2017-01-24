Fundraising for Carriacou Burn Survivor

Shermor Charles, 13, is a Form 2 student of Hillsborough Secondary School and resident of Harvey Vale. Shermor suffered 3rd degree burns 4 years ago, when he was only 9 years old. Shermor has since experienced discomfort, unnatural skin growth and scarring, and is considered a priority case for treatment that will help his skin return to normal.

Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, USA has agreed to accept Shermor and to provide his critical treatment at no expense, treatment that is not available in Carriacou or Grenada. The hospital specialises in burn injuries for children and provides cutting-edge medical care. It is expected that Shermor’s treatment will begin in March or April.

Individuals and organisations supporting Shermor’s treatment, fundraising and logistical arrangements so far include:

USA: Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, Hospitality Homes in Boston, The Children’s Burn Foundation of Los Angeles

Carriacou: Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Permanent Secretary Mrs Bernadette Lendore-Sylvester, Grenada Co-Operative Bank, The Ashby Windward Foundation, Kayak Kafe, Dr Sue Thomas, Mr Linton Lendore and Ms Camasha Thomas of the Division of Youth, Ms Corine Milne, and Mr Richard Van Neste.

Donations can be made: