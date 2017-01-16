Former Minister to become a Backbencher

by Linda Straker

Former Government Minister, Alexandra Otway–Noel who publicly resigned from her post last week Friday, has confirmed that she will not be taking up the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament and instead will become a backbencher of Government.

“Ms Otway–Noel remains a member of the NNP and plans to maintain a positive and respectful relationship with the Prime Minister and Government, continuing to assist wherever possible with the onward and upward trajectory of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. She will also of course continue to serve her constituents faithfully and with her usual vigour,” said a new release issued on Monday afternoon.

As a result of the New National Party winning all 15 seats in the Parliament in the 2013 general elections, there is presently no Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament. The 3 opposition senators in the Upper House of Parliament were appointed by the courtesy of the Governor-General. If Otway–Noel were to resign from the NNP, this would give her the option of becoming the Leader of the Opposition and the power to select 3 of her own senators.

She tendered her resignation on Friday, with the public learning about it via her Facebook account. After her posting, Government officials were unable to confirm because Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell who is the Head of Government, and the Cabinet Secretary, said they were not yet in receipt of the letter.

However, in her Monday release which was also received via Whatsapp, she denied that she informed the general public before submitting to the key officials. “Further to the initial Press Release issued on the 13th January 2017, this is to clarify some key points so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. First, contrary to a rumour in circulation, following the accepted protocol, letters of resignation were formally issued to the Prime Minister’s office and the Cabinet Secretary before the general press release was issued,” said the release.

Otway–Noel said she resigned from her Government position to pursue a number of exciting opportunities in the private sector and has agreed to ensure a smooth transition to her successor.

Government is yet to issue a statement about her resignation.

