ECCB Vacancies – Economists

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacancies at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful applicants will be based in St Kitts, and will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance.

All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s Agency Office in the respective territories.

Senior Economist

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

Post graduate qualifications in Economics or Economics related field with course work in econometrics;

At least 5 years of experience in the area of applied macroeconomics;

Strong quantitative and analytical skills;

Proficiency in the use of statistical packages – Eviews, Stata, SPSS, etc;

Sound Knowledge of applications in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Advanced Excel and Word;

Working knowledge of developing spreadsheet models and quantitative tools;

A publication record.

THE FOLLOWING WOULD BE CONSIDERED ASSETS:

An interest in public policy;

A flexible and proactive approach to work;

Strong problem solving and analytical thinking skills;

A high level of motivation and the ability to work as part of a team and function independently;

Leadership qualities and excellent interpersonal skills;

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Economist I

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Economics or other related social science field;

At least 3 years of experience in policy environment;

A demonstrated interest in research activities;

Proficiency in the use of software applications and econometric techniques;

Strong presentation skills;

A sound working knowledge of all applications in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Advanced Excel and Word.

THE FOLLOWING WOULD BE CONSIDERED ASSETS:

A flexible and proactive approach to work;

Ability to work with minimal supervision;

Strong problem and analytical skills;

Strong organization skills and attention to details required;

Computer skills.

Refer to the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or the ECCB’s Office in the respective territories for further details on each vacancy.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Employment Application Form must be accompanied by the following documents:

Employment application form

Curriculum vitae

Two (2) recent original letters of reference

recent original letters of reference Certified copies of all certificates

copies of all certificates Official transcripts where applicable

The application form and supporting documents must be sent to:

Career Opportunities Application

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

P O Box 89, Bird Rock

BASSETERRE

St Kitts

To reach no later than 10 February 2017

Notes:

Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.

