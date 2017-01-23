CC6 Rebranded as Flow1

Local telecommunications company, Flow announced the rebranding of its local community channel, CC6 to Flow1.

The new branding will bring the local channel in line with the company’s regional brands and its current line-up of channel offerings. Flow customers can now expect to see many of the programs that are now household names in Grenada on Flow 1, such as the hard-hitting “You Decide” and lifestyle entertainment program “Chit Chat” in brilliant HD format. There will also be new and exciting programing added to the channel in the coming weeks as well as a planned upgrade planned to studio sets in line with cutting edge broadcast standards. An upgrade to the technical backend playout for the channel has already been completed.

“The change to Flow 1 is not just a name change” says Country Manager James Pitt, “but also an opportunity to raise the bar in terms of program offerings for customers. We have already seen our sports channels, Flow Sports and Flow Sports Premier, claim the number one position in terms of premium sports content across the region. Additionally, we have added the best original Caribbean content through our partnerships with

Caribbean filmmakers as part of the Caribbean Tales Incubator Project. All of these are led by our regionally filmed flagship series Caribbean Next Top Model – Season 3 which premieres exclusively on Flow1 on 30 January at 9 pm.”

The company expects that customers will see the new Flow 1 brand on the local community channel from 20 January 20. The change in name of the channel will not impact any of the terms and conditions for existing Flow TV subscribers.

