Board of Survey on 3 January 2017

In accordance with Section 229 of the Public Finance Management Regulation of 2015, the Annual Board of Survey to examine the Government’s Treasury Cash, Bank Balances, Stamps and Stores will be conducted on the 1st working day of the New Year, that is, Tuesday, 3 January 2017, in the Government Ministries/Departments, including the Revenue Offices, the Customs Division and the Treasury Cash Office.

The public is asked to note that as a result of the survey being conducted, no (Government) cash transactions will take place between the close of business at the end of the year (30 December 2016) and the completion of the survey, on 3 January 2017 (Financial rule #233).

This means that Revenue Offices, the Customs Division and the Treasury Cash Office will be closed on Tuesday morning to facilitate the survey, but will reopen upon completion of the survey during the course of the day.

The Ministry of Finance apologizes for any inconveniences caused.

Ministry of Finance

