Trump & Grenada’s Referendum

Caribupdate Weekly
It’s unbelievable that 12 months have elapsed since we celebrated the previous Christmas, and we’re at the culmination of another calendar year. The most important thing about the year is that we, who are alive, were showered with God’s grace and are able to enjoy another Christmas with family and friends. Our survival had nothing to do with how clever we are, how rich or poor we are, or with any personal attribute or achievement.
In quick retrospect, 2016 seemingly was dominated by 2 things: internationally, the United States presidential election; and locally, as usual, politics — primarily, the attempt to reform the constitution that led to the holding of a national referendum on 24 November.
There’s no denying that the Donald Trump that the world has come to know — through his political campaigning — is a crude vulgarian; that he beat a field of nearly 20 candidates to win the Republic Party’s presidential nomination was a surprise. But, in our view, the fact that he beat Democratic Party presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, is less surprising.
We suspect that even the internal polling of the Democratic Party was indicating to members that Clinton was going to lose. In the non-political realm, especially among non-Americans, Hillary Clinton is highly popular and a favourite. But in the world of politics, which has a reality of its own, she is disliked and distrusted.
Grenada and the rest of the Caribbean have long depended on US largesse, even though material support from the Americans has been diminishing and is picayune, compared to United States assistance to other regions of the world. It would seem, however, that the Caribbean could anticipate even less help from a President Donald Trump, with Trump’s focus on issues such as fighting and defeating terrorism and making “America great again.”
The Grenada referendum process, despite the hard work of Dr Francis Alexis and his team, was bedevilled by Grenada’s tribal politics. Each of the seven proposed amendments needed a two-third vote of support from electors; a daunting requirement that must command backing across party lines. Grenada and its political parties have not had consensus on anything in more than a generation — even longer if truth be told. And, though various arguments and reasons were proffered on the constitution reform process and its flaws, and the issuing of repeated calls for changes to be made and for delays to be instituted, the fact is that many never wanted the process to success; but, few were willing or courageous enough to say that openly and honestly.
We would like to highlight a few things we would wish for in the New Year, 2017.