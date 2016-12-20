New Head Appointed for C&W Caribbean

Garfield “Garry” Sinclair has been announced as President, Caribbean for Cable & Wireless Communications. The position has responsibility for operations in 15 territories across the region, including C&W’s Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, and Grenada markets.

John Reid, CEO of C&W who was recently confirmed as the top executive of the region-leading full-service operator, said: “Our business is entering a new phase of its development and evolution, and I am excited about the expertise, experience and passion for customers that Garry brings to what is a critical role.”

As head of the Caribbean, Sinclair will be responsible for the strategic execution, financial performance and reputation of the Caribbean business, developing the Company’s growth opportunities, in particular, triple-play, mobile data and fixed-mobile convergence, as well as capturing the growing demand for business-to-business services.

Sinclair, a Jamaica national, is uniquely qualified to lead the Caribbean business given his 20 years’ experience in developing growth opportunities and transformation in organisations across the region. In his role as President and COO of investment bank Dehring Bunting & Golding, Garry grew a start-up business to be a key player in the Caribbean financial services industry. More recently, for the past 7 years as CEO of Cable & Wireless Jamaica he has successfully led the operation’s transformation, growing the mobile subscriber base from 200,000 to almost 1,000,000 customers, as well as leading the Company’s 800+ employees through the integration of the Columbus and C&W businesses to become the country’s leading converged telecoms operator.

In addition, his range of Board appointments including financial institutions, youth empowerment and the Jamaica Football Federation demonstrates Sinclair’s leadership experience and passion for Caribbean development, qualities key to C&W’s development and growth across the Caribbean.

“I am honoured to lead our Caribbean business into the next chapter of its development. I look forward to working with our 3,300 employees across the region as we look to seize the opportunity to develop our products and services, continue the transformation of our operations, and lead the region in innovation and quality of customer experience”, said Sinclair.

Sinclair’s appointment will take effect on 1 January 2017; in addition, he will continue to oversee C&W’s Jamaica business directly until the appointment of new leadership for that operation later in the New Year.

