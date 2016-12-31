Netherlands Insurance ‘Sober Up Zone’ at New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Netherlands Insurance announced yesterday that New Years celebrants will have the added facility of access to their Sober Up Zone at not one, but two of the most popular party events this New Year’s Eve — Glamour at Port Louis Marina, and Inception at the Grenadian by Rex Resorts.

The Netherlands Insurance Sober Up Zone was introduced to Grenada during Carnival Season this year and was patronised by several thousand persons during the 5 events it was present at. Based upon the reception for zone, by event organisers and visitors to it, there were requests made for its presence at a greater number of events. Richard Strachan, Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance stated then “we will certainly have to consider doing this, and quite possibly, not only for the Carnival season!”

Visitors to the Sober Up Zone are invited to take voluntary breathalyser tests to check their alcohol consumption limit. If found to be over the standard alcohol consumption limit, persons will be offered coffee, tea or water, and invited to rest for a short period, before going to their vehicle or heading home.

Netherlands is very pleased to have been able to make their consideration of being present at more events come to fruition on this final day of 2016, and has already commenced planning for 2017 Sober Up Zone events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments