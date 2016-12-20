MAREP begins 2nd General Construction Course

The Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP) commenced a 2nd General Construction course within Phase III of the Vocational and Skills Training (VST) Program for 23 rural young men and women, on Wednesday, 7 December 2016, at the La Boucan Centre, Young Street, St George.

The provision of this training is in keeping with MAREP’s commitment to rural development, and in particular to provide access to employment opportunities. With the increasing demand for built infrastructure such as roads, houses, hotels, etc., the General Construction course will ensure trainees are fully equipped with the technical skills required to contribute to the competitiveness, sustainability, growth and prosperity of the economy, as well as the construction sector.

During the Opening Ceremony, featured remarks encouraged the trainees to be serious-minded, and use every opportunity in the training to learn and excel. Member of MAREP’s Programme Steering Committee, Mr Alister Bain, emphasised the advantage of achieving a Caribbean Vocational Certificate (CVQ), which extends the opportunity for trainees to travel to other islands to seek employment. In addition, two trainees provided testimonials (life experiences prior to MAREP’s engagement) as well as their commitment to the course completion as it will lead to an improvement in their livelihood.

Over EC$196,000 (tuition, transportation and childcare allowance) will be spent for trainees to obtain the full-time 8-month training, which includes 6 months theoretical and practical modules, and 2 months on-the-job placement training/apprenticeship/internship. On successful completion, trainees will receive Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level 2.

MAREP is proud to have reached this stage of implementation. With youth embarking on training in General Construction, the programme is well on its way to fulfilling its commitment to development, employment and sustainable livelihoods.

