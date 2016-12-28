Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI): Call for 2017 Project Proposals

The Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI) contributes to national development through partnerships with community and stakeholder development initiatives in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Since 1994, a broad range of our communities and people have been impacted by programmes valued at $20 million. These initiatives are funded through 5% pre-tax profits.

 

Priority Areas:

  • Social Services/Community Development – established, sustainable developmental projects; infrastructural and other sustainable programmes to benefit vulnerable communities.
  • Education – broad-based developmental programmes to benefit schools, vulnerable groups and the wider community; programmes that contribute to the development of our nation’s human resource capital.
  • Environment – projects that serve to develop awareness or preserve land-based and marine resources for the benefit of communities.
  • Science and Technology/Energy – programmes and projects that encourage innovation; programmes that promote interest in these areas.
  • Sport – infrastructural and/or developmental initiatives of umbrella sporting associations and recognised stakeholders.
  • Arts, Heritage and Culture – national and parish events; developmental programmes.

 

How to Apply:

Review GCPI guidelines and submit completed application form. Pay attention to requirements for supporting documents.

Applications that are not completed and are not accompanied by the relevant supporting documents will be deemed ineligible and will not be reviewed.

Email completed applications in MS Word doc format to gcpi@grenlec.com by 31 January 2017. For further information call (473) 440–2097 ext. 314

