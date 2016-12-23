Coroner’s Inquest into Police-Related Deaths Concluded

by Donella Hosten

Local Coroner’s Inquest into the death of late Oscar Bartholomew, who died in police custody allegedly as a result of police brutality in December 2011, has concluded.

The 5 officers who were allegedly involved in the incident which resulted in Bartholomew’s death have been exonerated from manslaughter charges and have since returned to work.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sylvan McIntyre, on 13 January 2017, the matter will continue and the findings will be released in February 2017.

The Inquest into the death of 20-year-old Kenroy Peters of River Road, St George, who also died while in police custody in December 2015, has also been resolved.

Less than 1 hour after Peter’s arrest, he was found hanging by a belt at the Criminal Investigation Department.

In a media briefing, ASP McIntyre said the Coroner’s Inquest concluded in September of this year, and the evidence showed that Peters “died as a result of suicide, and [this] is therefore referred to as death by misadventure.”

